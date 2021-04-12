Valorant voice chat problem, how to fix it?

Valorant is one of Riot Games’ most advanced, first-person tactical shooter games. The free-to-play shooter game has been growing rapidly recently. It continues to grow day by day. With its ever-growing user base, Valorant allows players to easily communicate using the voice chat feature. This feature is one of the most important aspects of the Valorant. Because it is one of the factors that increase teamwork and strategy.

However, lately many players have started to report that the Valorant voice chat feature is not working. If you are facing the same issue, don’t worry. Here we have told you how to fix the voice chat problem. Here are the details:

Valorant voice chat not working: How to fix it?

Let’s start with the basic microphone settings first. Sometimes our teammates cannot hear us because we do not allow the game to use microphones. Therefore, first you have to go to Settings on your PC and then click on Privacy. You can easily find and choose a microphone driver from there. However, if you find that my microphone is already on but you cannot use the voice chat feature, you can follow the steps below:

Reset the sound settings

First of all, you need to check whether the sound settings of your game are correct. Because without this setting, voice chat doesn’t work properly.

First start your game and then you will see a “Gear or Gear” icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on the icon.

Then click Settings.

Then, from the Voice Chat section, select Voice.

Set the Output Device and the Input Device as the “Default System Device”.

If it still doesn’t work, you have to select the device you want to use.

Set your Incoming Voice and Microphone Volume to at least 50 percent.

Also, don’t forget to check if Group Voice Chat and Team Voice Chat are turned on.

In addition to all of these, if you talk for a while in the game as a result of the above actions and then the sound is gone, you can turn the voice chat off and on again. Sometimes there are problems caused by the microphone or audio device in the game. To avoid these, make sure the settings are set correctly. In addition, you can specify the errors in the Valorant game in the comments section.