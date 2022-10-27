Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo (2022) Review: Gun Buddy included

The Valorant Secretlab gaming chair has finally arrived. We have reviewed all the new juicy details of this brand new design of the Titan Evo 2022 from Secretlab.

After various collaborations with League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite and even with world-class esports organizations, Secretlab and Riot worked together to provide fans with a lot of Valorant-themed gaming furniture.

As the first officially licensed Valorant merch, fans can enjoy a whole collection of gaming furniture. But we will consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 chair from the Valorant edition. It has an iconic design that every fan is familiar with, as well as excellent comfort.

Most of the Titan Evo 2022 comes pre-assembled right out of the box, which simplifies and speeds up assembly.

Assembling

We have already reviewed the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series in detail in a review earlier this year, but still we feel the need to mention the innovation and high quality of the product.

There is no other racing-style gaming chair on the market like this one, and the whole experience, from unpacking and assembling to the comfort of the chair and a range of adjustable options, gives it the premium feel that Secretlab strives for.

Right out of the box, it’s almost impossible to miss the massive poster taken from the cinematic trailer for Episode 5, “Dimensions,” which also conveniently doubles as a detailed step-by-step assembly guide.

Fortunately, the chair is easy to assemble, and Secretlab has provided you with convenient tools to help in this process. Overall, the build took only about 30 minutes from start to finish. Notably, it was much lighter than other chairs I’ve assembled in the past, which is pretty impressive considering its size.

The chair is decorated with an iconic design from Valorant.

Design

The Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair is made in a traditional racing style. We’ve seen this form factor for years. But Secretlab has a secret weapon up its sleeve. It is designed with ergonomic comfort in mind and has many different adjustable options. It has a comfortable adjustable lumbar support, as well as magnetic armrests for easy replacement.

The Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series, of course, in addition to its individual design. Dressed in dark blue and red colors in the Valorant style, various small hints of the game are scattered around the design of the chair.

The iconic Valorant logo is beautifully embroidered on the back of the headrest. All four classes of agents (Duelist, Controller, Guardian and Initiator) are stitched on the left, and Valorant typography is opposite.

On the back there is the iconic logo and typography of Valorant, as well as four badges of the agent class.

The memorable slogan “Defy the Limits” is applied to the back of the chair. This is repeated in 10 different languages. The same typographic logo can be seen on the back and the outside of each side of the chair.

To top it all off, a real version of the popular Riot Fist Bump Gun Buddy is attached to each chair. Gun Buddy is an in—game cosmetics that can only be given to developers. Fortunately, we have now got our hands on both.

Comfort

Admittedly, we weren’t sure about this chair at first. But after a couple of days of getting used to it and proper running-in, we had no complaints. It takes some time to break a chair, so be sure to give it a few days to adjust to you. Then you can reap the benefits of his comfort.

As mentioned earlier, the chair has a wide range of adjustable options. It’s definitely worth experimenting with the L-ADAPT lumbar support with four directions and armrests to find what suits you best.

Unlike other chairs I’ve used, the Titan Evo’s steel frame and leatherette seat give it a feeling of strength and high quality like no other.

Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is ideal for relaxing and long gaming sessions. In this gaming chair, equipped with a 165-degree tilt and a reliable tilt lock, you can even sleep.

Is it worth buying?

If you are an ardent fan of Valorant, and you happen to be looking for a new chair, then it will not be difficult to buy this particular option. Besides, who wouldn’t want a real Riot buddy anyway?

When an individual design is combined with the fantastic build quality of Secretlab, you become a winner. Apart from a short adaptation period, he checks almost all the fields for us. It takes a period of adjustment, once you get to the other end, it’s nothing short of bliss.

9/10

Let’s not beat around the bush, this expensive chair costs $ 624. But the Titan Evo is a great gaming chair that we just love. If you are a fan of Valorant, it’s worth paying an extra penny for it.