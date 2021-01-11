Valorant presents Yoru, new agent, in a new trailer

The Valorant community will receive Episode 2 on Tuesday (12), and among the main novelties of this new season is the addition of an unprecedented agent known as Yoru.

Among the skills package of the Asian agent is the possibility of being invisible while walking, in addition to placing a portal to cover short distances and even a special type of Flash grenade.

Check out a trailer featuring the following character:

Remember that in addition to Yoru, Episode 2 will also feature a Battlepass bringing various skins and perfumes for the characters.

