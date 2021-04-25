Valorant: New Battle Pass Skins May Have Been Leaked

Valorant: At the moment, Valorant is about to finish the third act of his current episode, which also means that the days of the current Battle Pass are numbered. It is at this time that FPS fans are most anxious, as information about the new pass is revealed little by little or ends up leaking ahead of time.

In this case, it is very likely that one of the main skin packs for the next Battle Pass has actually leaked. Some dataminers found very colorful skins for the Phantom, Frenzy, Bucky and Odin weapons, as you can see in the tweet below:

According to those who found this supposed package in the game files, it is quite possible that the collection is called Lightwave. Of course, until launch, the name may change and other weapons may be part of the same package.

It is worth mentioning that this would not be the first time that some new Valorant pass skins leak before the official announcement. At least it’s a way for fans to get an initial sense of what to expect from Battlepass and whether it’s worth buying or not.

Considering that the Valorant pass costs around R $ 30 and takes a long time to complete, it is not something that you can really buy without being sure that you will have good rewards. Have you bought a Battle Pass and regretted it later? Comment below!