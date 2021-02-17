Valorant Episode 2: 2.03 patch notes, agents

Competitive shooter Riot Games continues to offer quality updates and improvements; these are all changes.

Valorant launches a new game mode. As previously announced by Riot Games, the shooter will receive Arms Race, a modality that debuts with patch 2.03, whose contents have already been revealed. When starting one of these games, the game will randomly generate a group of 12 weapons and abilities, which must be shared between the two teams. Players will start with the lowest lethality weapons, and then progressively improve based on what happens in the game.

Here are the main new features of patch 2.03, which affects agents, game modes, quality improvements, etc.

Agents update

Queen

The number of maximum charges for the Devour (Q) and Contempt (E) abilities reduced from 4 to 2

Devour and Despise cost increased from 100 to 200.

Enemies who die within 3 seconds after Reyna’s attack drop Soul Orbs, even if the character doesn’t get the kill.

Yoru

Infiltration (E)

In the current build, the range within which enemies can view the Infiltration link when hovering appears on the minimap.

The range by which enemies hear Infiltration sounds when teleporting is also displayed on the minimap.

Interdimensional travel (X)

Yoru’s minimap now appears during Interdimensional Travel.

Enemies within Yoru’s vision range while using Interdimensional Travel are listed on the allies minimap.

Interdimensional Travel no longer blocks enemies.

Brimstone

Incendiary (Q)

Incendiary’s fire trail sound effects are heard more clearly, even when other sounds are playing in the background.

Phoenix

Combustion (E)

Combustion fire trail sound effects are heard more clearly, even when other sounds are playing in the background.