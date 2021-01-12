Valorant Episode 2: 2.0 Patch Notes, Battle Pass

We tell you all the news that comes to Valorant with its episode 2, in addition to what is related to the battle pass and the Ashes package.

Riot Games recently introduced Yoru, a new character that will be available on Valorant starting this Tuesday, January 12. He does not arrive alone, since a new patch is already available to bring a good handful of news to the company’s shooter. For this reason, here is a summary of all this content that comes with Episode 2 to welcome Yoru, balance the rest of the characters with their inclusion in the controllable character roster, and more.

Episode 2 Battle Pass and Ashes Pack; price, content and duration

Duration: from Tuesday, January 12 to next March 1, 2021

Price: 5946 PV (Ashes Package).

Battle Pass Contents: 12 Weapon Skins, a Melee Weapon Skin, Weapon Charms, Gamer Cards, Graffiti, Titles, and these Featured Items: Phantom Infinity and its three variants, Classic Infinity and its three variants, Operator Aerosol , Melee Outpost, Salt Shaker Weapon Charm, Graffiti Choose My Weapon, VERSUS // Omen + Sage Player Card.

Ashes Pack Contents: Five weapon skins: Ghost Sovereign, Phantom Oni, Specter Prime, Ares Nebula, and Operator Spline.

Valorant Patch Notes – Episode 2

Controllers: “We are going to make the strengths of Omen and Brimstone clearer and with the change we hope that both agents will be a good option in different situations for the players. We are also keeping a close eye on Viper. It seems to us that she is not performing what she should, so we are looking for ways to modify her for the future ”.

Brimstone

Stimulating Beacon: Now has fast cast (no equipment time).

Molotov: Cost reduced: 300 >>> 200.

Smoke Screen: Increases the range of the cast: 4200 >>> 5000. Increases the duration of the smoke: 14.25 >>> 19.25.

Sound: Brimstone no longer makes a sound that enemies can hear when he confirms the location of his smoke screens.