VALORANT Comes Out on Consoles

Riot Games Valorant tactical shooter is finally coming out on consoles. This was confirmed after it was noticed that Riot Games posted job listings on the Hitmarker gaming job platform. The description of these job listings shows that they are looking for a game design manager and a senior game designer specifically for the game console platform. They were published on November 17 and 23, respectively. In addition, the description specifically mentions that the people hired for this position will work on Valorant and its transfer to the console platform.

People shouldn’t be surprised that Valorant is coming to the console platform, as Riot Games have been hinting at this for months. Riot Games constantly made statements about their vision of expanding the game to a wider audience.

Among Riot Games, Valorant can easily be released on consoles, given that Valorant is not the first tactical shooter on this platform. Prior to Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow: Six Siege were ported to the console platform. However, if this happens, it will be the first game from Riot Games to be published on the console platform.

Another reason why Riot Games sought to enter the game console platform with Valorant is that it would be easier to transfer it to the console platform compared to their other games. This is due to the fact that Valorant does not require a large number of buttons compared to their games of other genres. However, if that happens, it could also open the door for Riot Games to try to bring their other games to the gaming console platform.

Riot Games constantly releases games exclusively for PC and mobile devices. With the advent of Valorant on consoles, this will be Riot Games’ first attempt to enter the console market.