Valkyrie Files New ETF Application! Indirect Investment in Bitcoin!

The SEC today postponed its decision on 2 ETF applications to April. The SEC, which is expected to approve those who meet the requirements of Bitcoin Futures ETF applications, has not yet responded positively to all applications. As you know, at the end of last year, the first Bitcoin Futures ETF was approved, and in the following period, Bitcoin was based on $ 69,000.

Valkyrie, Bitcoin Mining ETF

The company’s application does not directly concern the Bitcoin spot price. The proposed ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that “get at least 50% of their income or profits from BTC mining.” In other words, if Bitcoin mining companies make money, those who buy this ETF will also make money.

Crypto asset manager Valkyrie has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for an integrated ETF with Bitcoin mining companies on the Nasdaq Securities Market. In its SEC filing on Wednesday, Valkyrie said the Bitcoin Miners ETF will not directly invest in Bitcoin (BTC), but will offer crypto-asset exposure through securities of companies that “acquire at least 50 percent” of at least 80% of their net worth. told. Income or profits from BTC mining or from providing mining-related hardware or software will be considered within this scope.

Bitcoin ETF

Valkyrie launched a Bitcoin Strategy ETF that offers indirect investment in BTC through cash-settled futures contracts, following SEC approval for a similar ETF from ProShares in October 2021. At the time of publication, the fund’s shares were trading at $14.93 on the Nasdaq and have lost more than 40% since it opened on Oct.

In 2021, the SEC first approved investment vehicles linked to BTC derivatives, but did not give the green light to any Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds in the US. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is similar to the Digital Asset Mining ETF proposed by asset manager VanEck in December 2021, which plans to invest 80% of its total assets in securities of crypto mining companies. This ETF is still under evaluation and the SEC is expected to make a decision by February 14.

While many crypto ETF applications in the United States are still under evaluation, Canadian regulators have approved ETFs with direct crypto exposure from Fidelity, Purpose Investments, and Evolve Fund Group. At a House of Representatives committee hearing in December, former Currency Deputy Brian Brooks said that the United States is “arguably” behind other countries in approving crypto ETFs.