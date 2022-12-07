Valkyra Said That She Spent “More Than $50,000” on Her Sister’s Wedding

YouTube star Valkyra said that she spent a lot of money on her sister’s upcoming wedding — in fact, more than $ 50,000.

Rachel “Valkyra” Hofstetter is one of the most famous streamers on YouTube, where she has almost 4 million subscribers.

During her time in the spotlight as an influencer, Ray openly supported her family with her newfound wealth, even renovating her mother’s kitchen after she achieved great success on YouTube.

That’s not all; in the past, Ray has also featured her younger sister on a stream, to whom, she says, she gives a big wedding/Christmas gift that shocked her fellow streamers.

A year ago my mom lost her job & hasn’t been able to get another because of her health/education BUT because of streaming I’ve been able to fully support her & remodel her home!

This is the completed kitchen! I’m so proud&thankful. Your support will always support more than me😭 pic.twitter.com/rGXj56sGwp — RAE (@Valkyrae) February 4, 2019

This topic came up during a recent Fortnite broadcast with Syktyvkar, Lily Pichu and Natsumi, where Syktyvkar poked fun at Natsumi about her lavish wedding, which she broadcast live on Twitch.

Then Sykkuno considered the cost of an average wedding, which, according to Natsumiya, can range from 20 to 50 thousand dollars.

This is not so far from the truth; According to the 2021 study of real weddings by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in 2019 was about $28,000, however, the cost of ceremonies can vary greatly depending on what the couple wants.

Valkyrae spent more than $50,000 on her sister’s wedding

“Someone in the chat says that Ray is paying for his sister’s entire wedding,” Sykkuno later commented. “Jesus.”

—Yes,— Ray confirmed.

“My God, isn’t that a lot of money?” replied a shocked Sikkuno. “She just said that weddings cost 50 thousand dollars!”

“Oh, I spent a lot more,” admitted Ray. “It’s their wedding present as well as a Christmas present, and I love her! She’s my only sister.

Valkyra’s friends seemed impressed by her devotion to her younger sister, although Shikkuno still couldn’t come to terms with the huge amount spent on the whole party.

Although her younger sister is getting married, Ray herself is a single pringle, saying she is looking for a new relationship (but is not interested in trying dating apps as a famous influencer).