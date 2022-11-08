Valkyra Recreates The Viral “Laddie” Dance With Ludwig on TikTok, and Fans Love It

Streaming sensation Rachel “Valkyra” Hofstetter has impressed legions of TikTok users after her version of Ludwig’s “Laddie” dance went viral on the popular social media app.

Former Twitch streamer Ludwig has created hundreds of memorable moments over the years, but the creation of “Laddie” has taken on a life of its own.

Inspired by a moment of carefree fun, the inventive dance was replicated by Kai Senat, and now many other iconic streamers like Valkyrae have joined the trend.

Not only did Valkyra give Laddie a chance at TikTok, but Ludwig himself extended a helping hand.

Valkyra and Ludwig perfectly perform the “Laddie” dance on TikTok

Despite the fact that Ludwig’s dance debuted more than two years ago, he continues to find new fans, and Valkyra is among the last group of people trying to carry out a dance movement.

On November 7, Valkyrae surprised her followers with a flawless performance of “Luddy”, although she was not alone in her quest.

Using the TikTok duet function, Valkyra danced almost together with Ludwig himself, when they both performed a dance movement to the tune of “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert.

@valkyrae #duet with @ludwig THE LUDDY!!!! I WANTED TO REDO THIS BUT YOU GOTTA SEE HOW CUTE MY DOG IS FALLING ASLEEP IN THE BACK LOL ♬ Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

“LUDDY!!!! I WANTED TO REDO IT, BUT YOU SHOULD SEE HOW CUTE MY DOG FELL ASLEEP ON HIS BACK, LOL,” Valkyra explained in her TikTok caption.

Valkyrae isn’t the only streamer trying to play “Luddy,” as xQc and Amouranth have graced Twitch viewers with their interpretation of Ludwig’s dancing prowess.

Ludwig also teamed up with fellow streamer Fusile, prompting her to “stand up” and give the dance a chance. — Well, I do not know how to do it! Declared explosive.

Ludwig was surprised and joked that Fusile’s “theatrical experience” could help in this situation. Fusile received expert advice from the man himself when he compiled a step-by-step guide for his famous dance move.

With so many streamers and fans welcoming the dance with open arms, it’s only a matter of time before it hits the Fortnite store. At least that’s what Ludwig wants.