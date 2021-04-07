Valheim: The actor recreates the Skyrim Dragonsreach

Valheim has a vast universe and several opportunities for players to bring their ideas to life. Proof of this is that a Reddit user known as ItsReallyOnlyBryce shared material showing his recreation of Dragonreach (area present in Skyrim) in the title inspired by Viking elements.

According to the person in charge of this project, it took 50 hours to recreate this location with all the details that appear in the video posted on his YouTube channel – and, by the way, the result is quite surprising.

Check out how this area was present in the most recent canonical The Elder Scrolls V:

So, did you like the Valheim project? What was the most impressive creation you saw within the game universe? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.