Valheim sold too many copies in a short time

The co-op survival game Valheim, developed by Iron Gate Studio, entered the bestseller list on Steam. Combining survival and exploration mechanics well, the game saw more than 11,000 “Extremely Positive” user reviews on Steam.

Valheim sold more than 1 Million copies

Valheim became one of the best selling games on Steam’s global sales list, selling over 1 Million copies. The game was released as “early access” on February 2. It became one of the most played games on Steam on February 9 and this number reached 160 thousand players. Valheim surpassed GTA 5, Apex Legends and Rocket League with its instant player count on February 9. It also reached more than 127,000 viewers on Twitch on February 8.

It’s a pretty good feat for an “early access” game. Iron Gate Studio also has a roadmap for the game. The developer team will add new biomes, new enemies, ships, improved combat mechanics and more to the game in the future.