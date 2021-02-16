Valheim reaches 2 million copies sold in just 13 days

Independent developer Iron Gate AB confirmed on Monday (15) that its Valheim survival title reached the mark of 2 million copies sold in less than two weeks, setting a record audience for the game that is still in a state of disrepair. early access.

In less than 7 days, the game had already registered an impressive number of copies sold when reaching a million units released. Now, in a proportionately shorter time, the Viking-themed game practically doubles its numbers, establishing a total success on Steam and already with extremely positive reviews on the platform.

At the moment, the game is in the top 5 daily peak on the PC, second only to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, in addition to having almost triple players from major titles such as GTA V and Apex Legends.

