Valheim: Minimum requirements for playing on PC

Valheim shares its minimum and recommended requirements for playing on PC. Know what computer you need to be able to embark on its survival universe.

Valheim aims to become the new phenomenon of survival. The recent launch of Iron Gate and Coffee Stain Publishing leads us to survive in a world inspired by Viking culture. Currently in early access on Steam, know what requirements it asks for on your computer to be able to move it.

Valheim: minimum and recommended system requirements

As it is still under development, the requirements may vary as it progresses in the coming months. In any case, the current ones are not high at all; in fact, they are flexible so that the largest number of users can participate.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: 2.6 Ghz Dual Core or similar

Memory: 4GB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 1 GB free space

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel i5 3GHz or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 970 or similar

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 1 GB free space