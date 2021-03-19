Valheim: main codes to use on the PC

Valheim has become a fever among several players who are using all the time available to explore the options present in the game, obtain wood and stone and many other things. However, what some may not know is that there are some codes that can make your life a little easier along this journey – preventing, for example, you from resorting to unusual ways of transportation.
Here are some commands you can use in single player mode or when you are hosting the multiplayer server.
Main commands to use on the PC
To access the console where you will enter the codes, press F5 and type “imacheater” (without quotes) and press Enter to use the codes from the list below. To exit this mode, simply enter the code again.
Cheats
god – activate god mode for invulnerability
ghost – enable ghost mode where enemies ignore you
raiseskill [skill] [number] – increases the specific skill according to the quantity
resetskill [skill] – resets a specific skill to 0
resetcharacter – resets the character’s skills and inventory
heal – offers maximum life to your character
puke – redefines your character’s default hunger, health and stamina
hair – removes your character’s hair
beard – removes the beard from your character
model [number] – toggles between male and female characters, use 0 or 1
dpsdebug – turn on / off damage display per second
players [number] – modifies the difficulty based on the number of players, with 1 for no scale and 0 for redefining the scale
freefly – allows you to use the free camera
ffsmooth 1 – free camera smoothing
ffsmooth 0 – modify free camera smoothing
save – forces the game to save
exploremap – eliminate fog and display the map completely
resetmap – resets the map completely
pos – shows the player’s coordinates
goto [x, y] or goto [x, y, z] – transports the player to the indicated coordinates
location – defines a new start location
killall – kills all enemies in the area
tame – train all creatures in the area
removedrops – removes all loose items in the area
wind [direction] [intensity] – defines the direction and intensity of the wind, with angle 0 to the north and intensity between 0 and 1
resetwind – resets the wind direction and intensity
tod [number] – sets the time of day, with 0 or 1 for midnight, 0.5 for midday and -1 for reverting to natural time
skiptime [number] – advance a specific number of seconds
sleep – Advance one day
event [name] – starts the specific event
stopevent – stop the specific event
randomevent – start a random event
debugmode – enter Creative Mode, use the commands:
Z – enter or exit Flying Mode
K – kills all enemies in the area
B – enter or exit the way where you can repair tools and equipment without a workbench or create whatever you want without paying for it