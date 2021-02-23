Valheim in FPS? Game gets mod to play in first person

The Valheim community is ready to explore more and more of what the title has to offer. The latest venture, for example, adds the possibility to follow adventures entirely in first person.

The modification in question was created by a NexusMods user known as Kailen37, and to access this option all the player needs to do (after installing the necessary files) is to use the zoom to get closer to the character until this perspective is adopted.

The modifier also points out that this is an “ongoing” project, so maybe people can find a flaw here and there – however, it ensures that fun and gameplay is guaranteed. Click here if you want to check this option in the PC version of the game.

Valheim is only available for PC at the moment and is in early access.