Valheim hits 500,000 simultaneous players on Steam

At this point the Valheim producers are certainly smiling from ear to ear because of the game’s success. In addition to the title having reached the mark of 3 million copies sold in 16 days, now it has reached the list of the ten games with the highest number of simultaneous players on Steam.

According to information present on Steam Charts, this mark was obtained last Sunday, when the game had a peak of just over 500 thousand simultaneous players. This made the game occupy the fifth place in the ranking, losing to PUBG, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

It is worth remembering that, if we observed only the data obtained in a 24-hour interval, the game should have occupied the third position, considering that in this way it would lose only to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

Are you playing Valheim? What did you think of the game? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.