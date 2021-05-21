Valheim Has Sold Nearly 7 Million Copies on Steam

Valheim game is one of the biggest hits of 2021, and now we know that its sales on Steam have already surpassed the mark of 6.8 million copies! The impressive number was reached in just three months, as it was released in February.

The expectation of Embracer Group, owner of the producer Coffee Stain, is that by the end of June 2021, 1 million more games will be sold, with an even more promising future ahead, as developers are currently working on the long-awaited Hearth and expansion. Home.

There is still no exact release date set for this patch, but we know that the team is actively focused on fixing bugs, which should make the whole experience more fluid.

Are you part of the millions of Valheim fans? What do you think of the game? Comment below!