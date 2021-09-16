Valheim Gets Upgrade With More Features To Build and Cook

Valheim: Today (16), publisher Coffee Stain Studios announced via a YouTube video that the first content update for Valheim, called Hearth & Home, is now available. Check it out below:

The new feature brings game system revisions, new items and weapons — like a crystal battle ax and a bone tower shield — and even community-requested features like the ability to name your pets, share map between players, planting more trees and the ability to destroy items and fight ocean pollution.

In addition, Hearth & Home’s focus is on improving the mechanics of base building and survival, providing more tools and items to build your home, and recipes that improve health and stamina and allow you to adjust your diet to your playing style.

Valheim is available for PC.

