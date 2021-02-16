Valheim: developers publish updates roadmap for 2021

The Swedish developer Iron Gate Studio revealed on Monday (15) the complete roadmap of updates planned to arrive in Valheim still in 2021, adding new biomes, enemies, skills and countless mechanical improvements.

To celebrate a spectacular start to the year for Valheim, which in less than two weeks after launch has already managed to sell over 2 million copies, making it the most popular title on Steam in early access, Iron Gate AB and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing shared a message on their social networks thanking the public for their trust.

“We don’t really anticipate that. Our goal was basically to cover our development costs so that we could continue to exist as a studio and continue to work in Valheim. I think our future is safe for a while now, “said Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studio.” Valheim was not rushed, it is a product of more than three years of iterative development with features added and tested by a team formed by the first players. Also, as a designer, I don’t like to follow popular conventions, but I try to follow my own style, it seems to have worked. ”

The post was accompanied with a schedule of updates planned to be released in the year 2021, confirming four massive patches and improvements that are in the plans of the devs, such as in-game events, new phases, game modes and improvements, in order to keep “all these players engaged” and bring “new Vikings on board.” Check out the roadmap below:

So far, there is no release forecast for the updates, but everything indicates that the game should receive exciting news soon.

Valheim is available for PC.