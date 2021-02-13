Valentine’s Day phrases for Whatsapp

Day of love? Or party invented by Shopping Centers to encourage the purchase of gifts in the post-sale period? Be that as it may, it is February 14, Valentine’s Day and an ideal time to show the boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, etc. how much we love him. Today everything is red and pink on social networks and the Internet, hearts and romantic postcards everywhere.

But you don’t have to put on a show worthy of a Hollywood ‘rom-com’ (romantic comedy), sometimes expressing something just takes a message. A text message accompanied by a song, a photo, a sticker or emoji … Do you need inspiration? Take a look at these apps, and we also tell you how to create your own stickers to give it that personalized touch.

Love messages

Being original with a message of love for Valentine’s Day is not an easy task, unless you are a virtuoso of the lyric. With a phrase you can be able to ignite that spark that all lovers and that is what you can achieve with these two apps to find that ideal phrase that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and has a complete repertoire for you.

After choosing the phrase, message or poem, you can share it on WhatsApp and other networks and services. And we also give you an alternative for iOS if yours is an iPhone.

Images of love

Now we are going to decorate that message, and it is best to use an application that already has a library of ideal images for Valentine’s Day, or frames to enhance the message you want to send, and / or to frame that photo you want to send