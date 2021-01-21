Valentine’s Day: Give your boyfriend a gaming mobile!

Your boyfriend loves video games, and if you gave him a gaming mobile for Valentine’s Day, a gift idea he’ll never forget!

For those who love video games, here’s how to choose a smartphone that offers the best gaming experiences. And as well as some options which improve them. If you spend time in public transport, smartphones are your best friends. They allow you to pass the time and play online. They provide the best possible gaming experience.

Due to the public’s enthusiasm for video games, smartphone manufacturers have developed ranges focused on mobile gaming. Now compatible mobile games are just as good as consoles in terms of graphics and thrills. This is for example the case for popular titles like Fortnite, PUBG or Genshin Impact. It is also for card games like poker or blackjack.

Before investing in a smartphone there are certain factors to take into account in order to get the best possible experience.

ELEMENTS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT

Before buying a smartphone that you are going to use to play mobile video games, here’s what to consider:

• Chipset: first take note of the processor and GPU (Graphical Processing Unit – processor dedicated to processing graphics data). To play online your gaming smartphone must have a powerful processor and GPU.

• RAM: The more RAM the phone has, the better. You will find smartphones for gaming on the market with 6, 8 GB of RAM, or even more than 10 or 12 GB.

• Screen size: The screen size is also to be taken into account. The larger it is, the more comfortable the experience will be.

• Display: New generation smartphones have Full HD displays which offers better playing comfort.

• Battery: Since games are quite energy intensive, it is better to opt for a smartphone with a longer battery life.

To get an idea of ​​the power of a gaming smartphone and compare it with other models you can go to AnTuTu Benchmark.

SMARTPHONES FOR GAMING

For mobile gaming enthusiasts, we recommend two smartphones that have most of the factors listed above. There is the Legion Phone Duel from Lenovo and the ROG Phone 3 from Asus.

You should know that there are also smartphones on the market that are not only intended for gaming. But that do the trick just as well. This is the case with the One Plus 7T Pro, the One Plus 8T Pro, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

You can also opt for a recent mid-range smartphone. But the configurations will be worse for mobile gaming.