Val Kilmer Was Forced to Leave The Relaunch of Willow Due to “Insurmountable” Health Problems

Val Kilmer was forced to leave the just-released Willow reboot due to “insurmountable” health problems.

The actor, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, planned to return as Madmartigan in the Disney+ series, but was forced to withdraw as a precaution in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As COVID has taken over the world, it has become unstoppable,” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly. “In the spring of the year, we were preparing for this to happen most often. And Val reluctantly felt that he couldn’t get out.”

Kilmer starred in the original 1988 film as a disgraced knight who helped the sorcerer Willow Wood (Warwick Davis) save Elora Danan, a girl who was predicted to fall of the evil queen Bavmorda.

The character of Kilmer was so loved by fans that Kasdan was determined to attract the actor to participate in the new series.

“I remember going to Val right after this case started gaining momentum, and I said, ‘Look, we’re doing this. And the whole world wants Madmartigan back,” recalls Kazdan. “And he’s like, ‘Not as much as me.’

Kasdan explained that Kilmer was very keen to reprise his role despite ongoing health problems.

“He hugged me when I left. He picked me up and said: “See? I’m still very strong.” And I’m like, “Great,” he said.

“We started building the first season with the intention that it would appear. [To be honest, it wasn’t clear that we wouldn’t be able to get him] until the very end of the process.”

While the first season was forced to pass without Kilmer’s participation, Kasdan made it clear that the actor could return in the second.

“We wanted to leave the door open for any opportunity in the future and also honor his spirit,” he said. “We tried to do this and work with him so that he could be felt and heard, if not seen.”

Earlier this year, Kilmer reprised his role as Iceman in Best Shooter: Maverick, but was only able to shoot a short scene with limited dialogue due to a tracheostomy that permanently damaged his voice.

“I can’t talk without plugging that hole [in his throat]. You have to make a choice, breathe or eat,” he told People in 2021. “This is an obstacle that is always present to everyone who sees me.”