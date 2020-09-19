Vaio FE14 and Vaio FE15 laptop

Switching laptops or investing in a good model for the first time is always a complicated decision, especially with prices fluctuating so much because of the dollar. In these cases, the best option is to focus on brands that are known for good performance and to know the models that they have available.

One of these brands is Vaio, which over the years has become synonymous with quality when it comes to notebooks. And, among the various lines available, two are well known for the variety of models, catering to a wider audience and serving different needs: the FE14 and FE15.

Below, we present the main characteristics of each line and their differences. So you can check what each has to offer and you can choose more safely which notebook to buy.

Design

Here, both lines are quite similar, with the main differences in notebook size and weight. The FE14 line has notebooks weighing approximately 1.55 kg, while the FE15 line can reach 1.75 kg. This difference is due to the size, since the FE15 is slightly higher. Still, they are two lightweight and easy to carry options, with a similar size as well.

Another important feature is TILT Technology. It causes the keyboard to automatically tilt to adapt to the most comfortable position for typing. This reduces stress on the palm and wrist, and also helps with cooling performance.

In addition, the two lines have resistance to water spillage, increasing the durability of notebooks, especially against accidents that can happen. Another important feature is the keyboard built with larger keys, which increases comfort in everyday use. However, it is important to highlight that only the FE15 line has a numeric keypad.

Screen

Here there are other important differences between the two lines. The first is in size, since the FE14 models have 14 ”with Full HD resolution. In the FE15 line, notebooks have 15.6 ”, however, here you can find models with HD and Full HD resolution, so it is important to pay attention to the options before making the purchase.

In the rest, the models of the two lines have ultra-narrow and anti-reflective screen, with a wide viewing angle and vivid colors, with clear details. In addition, the two lines have an 83% utilization in the screen-body ratio, thanks to the thin edges, with only 6 mm.

Performance

The FE14 and FE15 lines have a very wide range of notebooks with different performance characteristics. However, in both it is possible to find models ranging from the Intel Core processor from i3 to i7, all of the 10th generation. It is also possible to choose between a notebook with SSD or with HD, depending on the users’ needs.

Finally, the two Vaio lines have notebooks with a capacity of up to 16 GB of RAM. So, even if you choose a model with less memory, it is possible to upgrade in the future.

Drums

This is a characteristic that both in the FE14 line, as in FE15, are the same and with good results. This is because in both cases, the 37 Wh lithium battery has an autonomy of up to 7 hours. Thus, you will have a notebook that can stay away from the battery for an entire day, depending on its use.

Where to buy?

If you are interested in what the Vaio notebook FE14 and FE15 offer, you can check out the two models we selected below. Remembering that these are just two models of the lines, and you can find other options, with configurations, depending on your needs.



