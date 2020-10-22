Vaccine: men believe more in news sent on WhatsApp

It is no secret that messaging applications have become essential in everyday life, especially during the pandemic, in many cases occupying the roles of most used tools for professional communications and between friends, family and fellow students. What you may not know is that men believe more in WhatsApp shared news about vaccines than women.

Data revealed by the research Vaccination scenario in Brazil: perspectives of the post-pandemic world, conducted by NZN Intelligence and offered by Estadão Summit Saúde, show how this behavior influences the real world.

According to the survey, of the 1,960 people interviewed, 9.89% trust only information sent by WhatsApp and social networks. Across the five regions of the country, 1,447 are identified with the male gender, 422 with the female and 91 with others.

In relation to women, men tend to prioritize the content of these platforms more, since 8.7% of them declared to be suspicious of data coming from the Ministry of Health or newspapers, against 4.37% of them. In any case, 95.63% of women and 91.3% of men still prefer conventional channels.

Region, age and family income

Inhabitants of Southern Brazil lead the distrust podium: 12.65% of the survey participants said they did not trust vaccines and 19.5% said they did not see the need to receive them.

The region has the highest update rate through social networks or WhatsApp: 14.06% of total responses. In relation to the National Vaccination Calendar, it only loses to the Midwest when it says it does not believe in its effectiveness (23.3% against 23.5%).

The survey also suggests that the more advanced the age, the more the media influence decisions: 24.26% of people over 55 declared that their positions were defined by what they received in the applications mentioned, against 6.13 % of those between 18 and 24 years old.

The monthly income concludes the preference profile of the source of information, since 22.92% of those who earn R $ 18,740.01 or more and 12.77% of those who earn up to R $ 1,874 discard other vehicles.

Quality information

It should be noted that the same study reveals that the Ministry of Health plays an important role in the dissemination of information, having more than 40% confidence in all regions and reaching 53.13% in the North and 52.6% in the Midwest . Newspapers, in turn, surpass the entity in the Southeast, with 49.3%, and in the Northeast, with 49.5%.

Considering that data regarding the efficacy rate (52.9%), accessibility (22.44%), the country where the immunization is created (16.92%) and the quantity of doses (7.74%) are determinants for the interviewees when deciding whether to participate in vaccination programs, it is necessary to disseminate quality data.

This is exactly the proposal of the Summit Health 2020 Congress, promoted by Estadão, the largest and most important event in the sector in Brazil. This year, with the main theme “The legacies of the pandemic”, will be held between 26 and 30 October 2020, from 9 am to 11 am, online and free of charge.



