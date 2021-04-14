Vaccine Johnson against covid-19 has application suspended in the USA

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine application against covid-19 was temporarily suspended in the United States on Tuesday (13), after recommendation by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the regulatory agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ).

The use of the immunizer was halted while the organs investigated whether the appearance of a rare blood clot in six people who received the formula from Janssen, Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm, is related to the product. A similar problem had already been detected in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

All reported cases involve women aged between 18 and 48 years, who had symptoms 6 to 13 days after vaccination. One of the patients died and another is in critical condition, according to The New York Times.

Now, experts from the CDC and the FDA will conduct a joint investigation of blood clot cases that may be related to Johnson’s new coronavirus vaccine. After analysis, the authorization for this immunizer can be revised, limiting its application to certain groups.

“Extremely rare” adverse events

According to the FDA, adverse events related to immunization “appear to be extremely rare”. Of the total 6.8 million doses applied so far in the USA, cases of clot represent only 0.0000882353% of the public served.

The type of clot detected is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and has been observed in combination with low levels of blood platelets. This condition requires different treatment, leading authorities to suggest a pause in immunization.

Applied in a single dose, the Janssen vaccine was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). However, the 38 million doses purchased by the Ministry of Health are not yet in use, as they have not yet been delivered – the arrival forecast is for the last quarter of this year.