Vaccination to begin with Pfizer vaccine in January

After being practically discarded by the Ministry of Health (MS) in the mass immunization plan, the Pfizer vaccine may be distributed later this month or in January, if the laboratory is able to deliver some batches of the immunizer to serve a restricted portion of the population .

As Minister Eduardo Pazuello declared in an interview with CNN Brasil this Wednesday (9), “if Pfizer obtains emergency authorization and advances us some delivery, the vaccination may start in late December or in January. This in small quantities, for emergency use. We are closing the memorandum of understanding with Pfizer “.

The MS had practically ruled out the use of the immunizer from the American laboratory but, after the beginning of the application of the genetic vaccine in the United Kingdom on Tuesday (8), the Brazilian government went back and announced a term of intention for the purchase of 70 million doses of the pharmaceutical company – even having already declared that the country does not have the infrastructure to maintain the required cold chain (storage and transport temperature of – 70 ° C).

Adapted aircraft

According to Pazuello, mass immunization should start in late February, with the distribution of 100.4 million vaccines produced by the Fiocruz / AstraZeneca / Oxford University consortium and another 43.5 million acquired from the Covid- Global Vaccine Access Instrument. 19 (Covax Facility).

In a meeting with governors this Tuesday (8), Pazuello said that “if there is demand and price the government will buy the Butantan vaccine” (the São Paulo institute closed a partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which produces the CoronaVac vaccine. Governor João Doria already stated that vaccination in the state will begin on January 25).



