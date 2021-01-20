Vaccination in Indonesia will prioritize young people

Indonesia will prioritize young people in the early stages of the covid-19 vaccination campaign. Against the world trend, where the elderly and people with comorbidities are placed at the beginning of the immunization line, Indonesia has followed the opposite path and will give this privilege to the country’s young people, in an attempt to minimize cases in this group of the population and, consequently , protect the most vulnerable.

In summary, Indonesia’s strategy is to minimize the number of infected and victims of the disease by immunizing those who normally carry the virus to fragile individuals. There, the campaign will begin with health professionals, the front line in the fight against the new coronavirus, followed by public authorities and, later, on the population aged between 18 and 59 years.

Currently, the vaccine present in Indonesia is the one developed by Sinovac, the same that must collaborate with Instituto Butantã and present in Brazil. Aware of the very high efficiency in younger individuals, the local government concluded that it would be a better strategy to bring the vaccine to this public, claiming that “there is not enough data” on the efficiency of the immunizer in the elderly – despite being proven to be safe.

The strategy is criticized and may not work, slowing Indonesia’s recovery. Considering that one of the focuses of transmission of covid-19 is its transmission by contact on surfaces, the vaccinated individual could transmit the disease even if vaccinated, since even without being vulnerable to the disease, it can still be present in his clothes and belongings – these played by older people in casual encounters.

In any case, it is worth keeping an eye on the results of the strategy applied there and comparing it with the success of campaigns in other countries. In Brazil, the strategy is the conventional one: health professionals aged 75 or over are ahead; followed by elderly people aged 60 to 74 years; people with comorbidities; priority group – teachers, security agents, military, homeless people, people with disabilities and others; then, those under 60 enter, without vulnerability, not working in essential and healthy professions.