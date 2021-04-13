Vaccination begins throughout Brazil; see calendar

Vaccination: The National Flu Vaccination Campaign, from the Ministry of Health, began today (12) across Brazil. The organ’s goal is to immunize at least 90% of the priority groups by July 9, out of a total of 79.7 million people.

Unlike previous years, when the influenza vaccine was first applied to the elderly, the 2021 timeline foresees care starting with pregnant women, puerperal women (women in the postpartum phase), children, health workers and indigenous peoples. As the immunization against the flu will occur simultaneously with the vaccination against the new coronavirus, the Ministry chose to attend people over 60 years later.

In this way, the portfolio believes it is possible to avoid crowds at health posts and the crossing between the target audiences of each campaign. In addition, the government recommends that the elderly get the vaccine against covid-19 first, and they must wait at least 15 days to receive the immunization against influenza.

Priority groups

This year, the Ministry of Health included more groups among the priority publics to receive the formula that prevents influenza, in addition to those defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The groups covered with the free vaccine in the public health network are: