Vaccinated Don’t Connect Via Bluetooth Or Wi-Fi, Expert Warns

Vaccinated: In times of pandemic, it is necessary to redouble the care with what we receive and listen to on the internet, as the famous fake news is becoming more and more common. After “old-Magneto”, another video accusing covid-19 vaccines of giving “superpowers” is circulating on the internet.

This time, a man claims that people vaccinated with the second dose are able to send a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal. According to him, if the person looks for nearby devices, he must find “strange codes”, indicating that the vaccinated were “marked by the government”.

Theory is impossible

José Camargo Costa, Ph.D. in microelectronics from the National Polytechnic Institute of Grenoble, told the G1 that affirmation is impossible. “There is no way. Radio, cell phone, television, wireless communication, all of this works with radio waves. We do not produce radio waves. There is no wireless telecommunications equipment that does not have a radio. I can do it. make communication with light, as with the television remote control, electromagnetic radiation, but with a very high frequency, but it’s a radio wave. We don’t produce a radio wave in the human body. Nobody becomes a radio station taking a vaccine.” , explains.

It is noteworthy that people can change the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth name on their devices. So, if you find any device with “weird codes”, it might just be the name someone else gave to your network.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Microelectronics, Linnyer Beatrys Ruiz Aylon, also explained that the theory is impossible. “There is absolutely no way a person who takes a Covid vaccine from any manufacturer can establish Bluetooth connections, Wi-Fi or any other technology. That’s a lie. There are no liquid chips dissolved in the vaccines. When it’s your turn, get vaccinated.” , she said.