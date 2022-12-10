Vacation Star Beverly D’Angelo Reflects On Her Now Ex-Husband’s Reaction When He Found Out She Was Leaving Him For Al Pacino

Beverly D’Angelo has long been known for her roles in the films “National Lampoon’s Vacation”. In them, she played the role of Ellen Griswold, the matriarch of a fairly typical nuclear family who constantly gets into vacation misadventures. However, the real life of the actress turned out differently. D’Angelo was married to the Italian Duke Don Lorenzo Salviati for almost 15 years before he broke off his relationship with Al Pacino. Now the veteran actress reflects on how that breakup went and how her husband reacted when he found out about it.

When Beverly D’Angelo fell in love with the Scarface actor in the 90s, she was married to Salviati, but reportedly had an open marriage. During a conversation with people, the “Vacation” actress explained that she had other relationships outside of marriage before she contacted Pacino, who, in her opinion, liked the arrangement because they are not responsible. However, when Pacino heard about her “understanding” in marriage, his reaction was different from what the actress had assumed. That’s how D’Angelo broke the news to her then-husband, according to her:

I said: “I’m in love.” He says, “Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?” And I said, “Well, it’s an actor.” He said, “An actor? No, no, not an actor. And I said: “I really love him, and we’re talking about kids, and he thinks it’s crazy that I’m married, and now I think it’s too…” He said, “Oh, that’s funny. Who thinks it’s crazy, this perfect relationship? Who is this actor? I said, “Well, it’s Al Pacino.” He says, “Al Pacino, he’s amazing. I love him. We’re getting divorced!

It seems that Beverly D’Angelo’s ex-husband treated Al Pacino with a fair amount of respect. Eventually, she and Duke Don Lorenzo Salviati divorced peacefully in 1995. Although, as the actress explained, this development happened with some family irony:

We just signed these papers. I think that’s when my mother-in-law fell in love with me. It took her 15 years to realize that I wasn’t married for the title of wealth or privilege.

Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had twins, Anton and Olivia, in 2001 as a result of in vitro fertilization when she was 49 years old. The two stars eventually broke up in 2003. During the interview, D’Angelo also shared this. The “greatest gift” Pacino gave her was that she became a mother. After all these years, she still considers the Italian duke to be her soul mate, despite the fact that the couple has been separated for more than 20 years. According to her, this is a “great love union.”

Most recently, the 71-year-old actress became part of the schedule of Christmas films in 2022, as she participates in the filming of the movie “Cruel Night”. This casting is a great reference to the holiday movie, as she starred in one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time in National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.”

Beverly D’Angelo has never strayed too far from acting over the years and even reunited with her longtime co-star Chevy Chase in 2015. In “Chevy,” they played two retired and selfish baby boomers who have to deal with their grandchildren suddenly moving in. in with them. In the same year, they will again play their Griswold roles in “Vacation”. It’s nice to see that D’Angelo remains busy and openly talks about the partners she has had over the years. You really can’t help but love that there is still respect between her for Don Lorenzo Salviati as well as for Al Pacino.

Violent Night is currently in theaters, and you can stream National Lampoon’s Christmas break this holiday season using an HBO Max subscription.