V: What was TaeTae’s life like before he was famous?

Let’s take a look at everything Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, did before joining Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS has become the most successful boy group in recent years. Not only have they been number one on the Billboard Social 50 charts for 200 weeks in a row, but they have also won the Billboard Best Social Artist award every year since 2017.

These achievements show how much fans love keeping up with the daily lives of the members. That’s why we are sure that ARMY will love hearing what Kim Taehyung, better known as V, did before his debut with BTS.

It’s hard to imagine TaeTae doing anything else because he is a born performer. He has a lot of charisma on stage and his energy is contagious. However, V’s journey to stardom has been far from easy, so much so that he was about to take a very different path from BTS.

Where did BTS’s V grow up?

It is important to know where TaeTae came from to fully understand his success story. V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, was born on December 30, 1995 in Daegu, Korea (the same place as Suga), he is currently 24 years old.

In July 2019, the Daegu government announced plans to dedicate a street to the “Stignma” singer in his hometown so that fans can learn more about his roots.

Where did V study?

While in Daegu, V allegedly attended Daesung Elementary School and Daegu Jeil High School. He eventually transferred to the Korean High School of Arts after becoming a Big Hit trainee, where he met Jimin. They graduated together in 2014, a year after BTS debuted.

V talked about his high school days during an October 1 episode of the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was always the one who slept late and was late for school,” V said, prompting the boys to jokingly call him a “bad boy.”

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee, who also attended Korea High School of Arts, said that V was very dedicated to honing his dance skills as a student. “V practiced dancing while looking at the reflection in the subway door. I looked at it and was very surprised,” he said.

After V graduated from Global Cyber University, where he majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment, V, along with RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin, enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University to graduate in July 2020. According to reports, V is studying for an MBA in Advertising and Media.

What were Taehyung’s hobbies?

On a 2016 episode of the Korean show Star Show 360, V revealed that he used to play the saxophone in high school. He loved him so much that he would have followed him professionally. When Jimmy Fallon asked him what career he would have chosen if he hadn’t joined BTS, V didn’t hesitate to say “saxophonist.”

Who were V’s musical inspirations?

In a 2018 behind-the-scenes video of BTS at the Grammy Museum, V said that the first album she bought was Girls Generation’s 2009 EP, Gee. Today, V is friends with some members of the girl group, such as Tiffany, Yoona, and Yuri, which brings everything back to square one.

Where did V train?

V’s story about how he joined Big Hit Entertainment was different from the other members’ travels because he surprisingly didn’t plan to become an idol at first. V only attended Big Hit auditions to support a friend, but while he was there, an executive encouraged him to try as well.

V got his dad’s permission before trying. Interestingly, V was the only person from Daegu, Korea who passed his audition that day. Although V did not plan to become a star, he is now exactly where he should be, in BTS.



