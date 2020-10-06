V: The day Taehyung documented his drinking adventure

Today we will remember the epic day that Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, documented his first drinking adventure.

BTS’s Twitter is a treasure that we would like to preserve until the end of time. Today, we’re picking one of our favorite gems from his Twitter thread that features Kim Taehyung, better known as V, getting drunk, a pair of shaky selcas, and an adorable goodnight message.

Veteran ARMY members would be aware of exactly what we are going to talk about. But for the baby members of ARMY who are just starting to learn about BTS, we thought this was an episode they would want to hear about. Confession: We laughed out loud as we reviewed the episode.

V and his first drinking adventure

So in 2014, when the members had just started their careers, there was a time when BTS member V got drunk. The singer finally came of age and together with the members of the band they ventured out for a few drinks.

What started out as a fun night for the band turned out to be one of the most iconic and fun moments in BTS’s Twitter history. The tweets, posted on September 18, 2014, began with TaeTae asking the fandom if they were awake.

He then shared a photo of himself as he revealed that they had a delicious meal before heading out. He shared images of his walks down the street, followed by an adorable selca with Jungkook.

The Winter Bear singer later announced that he had reached the destination and posted a photo of the staircase. He then shared a shaky selca to reveal that he entered his home.

The BTS singer then shared a photo of himself in bed, revealing that the photo was taken by RM and Jimin. He then shared a picture hugging and kissing hip hop monster ChimChim, ending his adventure. If this isn’t adorable, we don’t know what is!



