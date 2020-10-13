V: TaeTae is driving ARMY crazy with #VCut photoshoot

Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS’s V, continues to wow ARMY with his spectacular photo shoot for Variety magazine.

BTS has been an international sensation for years. Honestly, they’ve been a huge hit since they debuted in 2013. Even non-K-Pop fans have fallen in love with the boy band, including unlikely celebrities like John Cena and Cole Sprouse.

Recently, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released an English single called “Dynamite,” which seems to have catapulted them into the US market even more than they already have.

From cell phone commercials featuring the song to a week-long performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the boys have had much more exposure to American audiences.

They have now appeared in popular Variety magazine, with a total of eight different covers, one for each member and a cover featuring the entire band. However, the feature that really took fans’ breath away was V’s photo shoot, which ARMY named #VCut.

More of vcut pic.twitter.com/7kgXin3Tlp — Jfb Taehyung (@kimvrantae) October 11, 2020

V’s photos became a trend

The singer’s solo cover features a brooding look that gives off some bad boy vibes from “I do what I want.” Contrasting this with BTS’s poignant messages that they preach through music, this cover is fun and out of the ordinary for him.

However, the cover turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg. There were many more solo shots within the magazine for fans to rave about. As expected, the photo session called #VCut quickly became a trend on Twitter.

From a suit and tie to a charming black and white floral look, fans had every reason to swoon. However, the photoshoot is notably lacking in images with V and his smile, something the fandom absolutely adores.

In fact, his smile is something of a trademark, so much so that Google will automatically fill in the word smile when you type “V for BTS.” This photoshoot has offered the singer the opportunity to show a different side and fans are fascinated by it.

Vcut they know Vcut I know pic.twitter.com/C75hHtDwHa — HAPPY JIMIN DAY (@br0kesincebirth) October 9, 2020

Apparently, shortly after the Variety photos hit the internet, the expensive designer suit that V wore to the photoshoot was completely sold out. Now the only question is whether the suit was bought by men who want to look like V, or by women who just want to dress their partner as TaeTae.



