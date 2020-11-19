V stole ARMY’s eyes in Season’s Greetings 2021

V drinking a Yakult “backwards” during the Season’s Greetings 2021 promo video is all BTS fans needed.

After the release of the special Seasons Greeting 2021 package, Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from K-Pop band BTS, captured the attention of many fans around the world.

In several scenes in the video, the star was seen drinking the Japanese drink Yakult, which is also well known in South Korea. In the video, fans had too much fun with Taehyung’s unique way of drinking it “backwards.”

Thanks to Taehyung’s promotion, Yakult went viral on many international social media and was trending around the world a few days ago when the promotional video was released.

[MEDIA] Yakult goes viral on social media thanks to a video starring Kim Taehyung, better known as V. V bites into the bottom of the Yakult to drink the product, making this simple action a genius way to promote the brand. pic.twitter.com/rnaODQ2HWR — TAE TOPIC (@thetaetopic) November 10, 2020

“Yakult manages to explode in networks and it is thanks to a simple video that has starred south Korean artist Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V.

The artist takes what appears to be a Yakult container while drinking from an infusion and bites the bottom of the bottle to drink the+ https://t.co/yTNKGHAHmR — BTS V News (@KTH_News) November 9, 2020

Furthermore, fans (BTS ARMY) also couldn’t help but sigh upon seeing the irresistible outfit that the South Korean idol was wearing. Without a doubt, V’s looks for this comeback are becoming more and more impressive.

V becomes one of BTS’s favorites

TaeTae constantly becomes a trend every time the group’s official social networks share a photo or video clip of the artist. The BangTan Boy no longer just drives fans crazy with his voice and musical talent, he has become one of K-Pop’s favorite faces.

The beauty of V has managed to steal the looks and hearts of thousands of ARMY. Now with the group’s new release in a few days, Taehyung is sure to impress his loyal fans.

We have already told you in Somagnews that BTS’s album “BE” will be released on November 20, and almost at the same time the new music video for the boys called “Life Goes On” will arrive.



