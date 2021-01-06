V shows why he’s a unique artist in K-Pop

The BTS member made it clear again why he is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world. V’s fans gathered on different social networks to celebrate each of the records, goals, number 1s and historical recognitions of the singer of the Bangtan Boys.

Taehyung conquered worldwide audiences with his solo songs, gifts for ARMY , iconic looks, interactions with fans, and performances. He is one of the BTS members most attached to the fans.

2020 allowed V to explore in new areas and exploited his creativity as a musician in the record materials released by the Bangtan Boys , he was also the creative director of the album ‘BE’.

ARMY organized an activity in online communities to celebrate each of the achievements that the artist from the agency Big Hit Entertainment achieved a year ago, surely this 2021 he will accumulate more to his list.

FANS CREATE WORLDWIDE ACE BTS V TO CELEBRATE THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF BTS’S IDOL

Through Twitter, the Beyond The Scene fandom created the WORLDWIDE ACE BTS V mention, which quickly became one of the trending topics in different parts of the world, including Mexico and the United States.

Users compiled a compilation of Taehyung’s achievements as a K-pop artist :

He is the first South Korean singer to get more than 100 million views on different songs on the SoundCloud platform.

He sold more than 100,000 copies of the song ‘Inner Child’ in the United States alone.

It earned a spot on the list of the 100 most beautiful faces.

It earned a spot on the list of the 100 most beautiful faces. Taehyung received the award for best OST of the year at the annual APAN MUSIC AWARDS and on The Big 200 Chats Awards.

One of the most sought after K-pop idols on the internet and is ranked No. 1 as the most searched South Korean artist in Japan.

The song ‘Blue & Gray’ entered at # 13 on the Billboard chart.

Hablemos de cómo Kim Taehyung es uno de los más grandes y completos artistas,su voz ,su baile tan perfecto , V es una obra de arte que debe ser admirada siempre .. Su Arte es inmarcesible 🌹 WORLDWIDE ACE BTS V pic.twitter.com/rnUPIiu4gD — 🥡 Bᴇ Kɪɴɢ Aɢᴜsᴛ D 🥡9¾ (@GummySmile_Sun) January 5, 2021

The public undoubtedly loves the BTS member for his cheerful personality and great passion for music, which proved that following your heart is the key to success. Which achievement of V excited you the most during 2020?

A few days ago, Taehyung talked about the premiere of his mixtape, he commented that he has not had much time to perfect each of the songs, will the album have artist collaborations?