V shows off his perfect fashion sense in a long jacket

V is capable of making any outfit look amazing, but jackets and coats go very well with this idol and he proves it with some photos for his followers.

The singer reappeared on Weverse to greet his fans around the world, but managed to cheer everyone up thanks to the series of images he shared while showing his elegance with some simple clothes. The photographs were replicated by a large number of users who were captivated by Taehyung.

V always knows how to improve his fan day, sometimes he decides to make music recommendations known or share emotional messages for ARMY, but this time it was his demeanor and fashion sense that he wore on social media.

TAEHYUNG LOOKS INCREDIBLE WITH ELEGANT OUTFITS AND CAPTIVE TO THE INTERNET

The idol shared two black and white photographs where we were able to appreciate his good style of dressing, he wears black clothes where his footwear stands out due to the poses he made in front of the camera.

However, another detail that did not go unnoticed in ARMY’s eyes was how good he looks wearing a long jacket. The garment widely flatters V, for which he received many positive comments from his followers.

We recently told you that BTS will be at Disney Holiday Sing Along, we told you how you can watch the live broadcast.



