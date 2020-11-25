V shows off her modeling talent with a new photoshoot

V BECOMES A PROFESSIONAL MODEL FOR WEVERSE

Taehyung fell in love with ARMY wearing an elegant and masculine outfit, the idol wore a large fur coat that complemented a black outfit under it that included pants, a turtleneck shirt of the same color, he also placed glasses on his head. The images highlighted an ethereal image, as the camera captured the idol under a light of gold and pink tones.

V’s hairstyle was youthful and casual, which gave him look a rebellious image; In total, there were 18 photos in which the idol modeled, some in black and white, the camera captured the majority of the singer’s face and features, there were also full-body photos, despite being a studio session, the BTS member shone with his own light.

V also explained the meaning behind “Blue & Gray”, the song he wrote for “BE”, he admitted that he was at a breaking point in his career, as the fun tasks of being idol already seemed routine and he came to think if Going forward, originally, it would be on his mixtape, but he decided to include it in his comeback, the feeling of the song capturing the frustration of not knowing what to do and not having a direction in life.



