V shares food with other BTS members

BTS member V returned to Weverse to post a photo of himself and his fellow members after weeks of being absent on his social media.

BTS’s V recently made headlines for his emotional portrayal of Inner Child. The presentation of Map of the Soul ON: E was without a doubt a good moment for the artist.

However, TaeTae was MIA on social media. It had been almost a month since V commented or shared something on Weverse. Just when fans started wondering what Kim Taehyung was doing.

The Winter Bear singer returned to the platform and shared a ton of posts, including two photos.

V shared a poignant memory from filming his performance on Dynamite for America’s Got Talent. The frame showed Taehyung dining on some delicious dishes with RM, Suga, and Jimin as company.

V on Weverse 1020 How do you like the food?

(Does it suit your taste?) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3mrY6VRsL8 — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷ 💜 (@choi_bts2) October 20, 2020

According to BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, the quadrant was enjoying Tteok-bokki, which is a spicy stir-fried rice cake served with fish cakes along with So-tteok So-tteok.

The second delicacy is made up of fried and skewered rice cakes alongside Viennese sausages topped with sweet and tangy hot sauce.

V surprises AMRY with his photos

The singer shared the photo with the caption: “What do you think of the food?” However, Weverse played the clown with ARMY when the caption translated as “Is it okay in your mouth?” Yes, you read it right. No, we are not fooling you.

Anyway, as the ARMY shook his head at the translation, V posted another photo and asked an important question. The singer posted a photo of a piece of bread wrapped in lots of jam.

The singer of the song Sweet Night revealed that he had covered the piece with strawberry jam and asked the ARMY if he was the only one using an excessive amount of jam on bread. “Is there someone who puts strawberry jam like me? Where, where?” I ask.

V logged off confessing that he has no more photos to share, so “hi.” It was a good day to be in Weverse!



