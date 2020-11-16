V, RM and J-Hope give ARMY big photo postcards

Taehyung, J-Hope, and RM showed their best side as models in a series of photographs that made the ARMY fall in love.

The boys of BTS are taking advantage of their last days off, because in just 6 days they will make their new comeback with “BE”, their third release of 2020 and with which they hope to break their own records on musical platforms and achieve a new # 1 in the world. Billboard chart.

Through its official social networks, the K-pop group shared various updates and previews of “BE”, an album that will have as its main theme “Life Goes On”, their new song. Before starting promotions, the idols decided to share a photoshoot via Twitter and Weverse.

Namjoon, V and J-Hope showed their best side as models, with different outfits and scenarios that can become the ideal postcard for ARMY. With outfits like suits and trench coats, the Bangtan boys brightened up the start of the week for their fans, who are watching the comeback countdown.

THE NEW PHOTOS OF BTS AS MODELS

Another update from BTS was a series of emotional images that made Suga feel missing, who is recovering from her shoulder operation.

V

The BTS idol fell in love with ARMY with a very manly and modern photo shoot. With a contemporary style, V modeled in a totally black suit, his brown head and a pose similar to that of any recognized model. In addition, the space it occupied, some stairs and a wooden room, gave it a vintage touch.

RM

The BTS leader gifted ARMY with a beautiful postcard from the city. With a vintage touch, Namjoon posed in front of the camera in a trench coat and dark outfit, he also shared a black and white photo, capturing his more artistic side.

J-Hope

Finally, J-Hope fell in love with ARMY through Weverse, a platform that idols often use to share their latest activities. The idol posed in a black suit and his characteristic smile, which is part of his adorable personality. His hair was styled in his typical curls.



