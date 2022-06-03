V Rising: How to find (and win) Errol Saxifrage

Errol Stonecutter is a Level 20 V blood carrier in V Rising, the winners of which are awarded with an Aftershock and a design drawing for a large cache. An aftershock is a vampire force whose caster hits the ground, creating an erupting shockwave. This shock wave spreads in a straight line, dealing magical damage and applying a Chaos Burn to targets. A large cache is a storage structure in V Rising that can hold 21 stacks of items. This structure serves as an improvement on the Small Cache, which can only contain 14 stacks of items.

Vampire of V Rising can find Errol Stonecrop in a Bandit Copper mine in the Farbane Forest. This landmark is located southwest of the Forgotten Cemetery and southeast of the Bandits’ Armory. As the name suggests, the Bandit Copper Mine is a great place to mine copper ore for copper equipment and other castle structures. However, the mine is also teeming with robbers, poachers and other hostile mobs. Therefore, when players enter the area to fight Errol Stonecrop, they must be ready to break through to fight V Blood Carrier in V Rising.

It is recommended that players kill all nearby enemies before starting a boss battle with Errol Stonecrop to reduce the sources of incoming damage. Alternatively, players can dodge most hostile mobs and lure Errol to an empty open area where they can “fight peacefully”. Saxifrage can be found at the far end of the mine, usually in the far northern part.

Fight with Errol Stonecutter in V Rising

The best way to deal with Errol and defeat Stonecrop in V Rising is to have a general understanding of the Carrier’s set of techniques. As a level 20 boss, players shouldn’t expect too many challenges, but he can take the unprepared by surprise. Below is a list of Errol’s mechanics to help vampires learn how to fight them:

Call the Grunts: Stonebreaker will summon several garbage mobs in V Rising to attack the player. They don’t pose a big threat, but they should be eliminated as soon as they appear. Stone-Shattering Spin: Errol’s hammer will turn yellow for a moment before he applies a discarding spin attack. Aftershock: This ability is identical to the one mentioned above, creating a slow-motion eruption of Chaos in a straight line. X marks the point: Errol steps back and hits the ground with his hammer, causing four aftershocks in the shape of the letter X, with him as the focus.