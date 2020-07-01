V reveals the first preview of his mixtape

V’s mixtape could be released very soon, listen to the preview of his first song. BTS’s Taehyung is set for his first mixtape and has already revealed the first spoiler for his album as a solo artist.

BTS is ready to excite their fans with the series of releases they have planned, their Japanese comeback with “Map of the soul 7: The Journey”, their new docuseries and upcoming album, in addition to the debut of V. We tell you the details of his first song.

Through BTS’s Twitter account , Taehyung shared an emotional message with ARMY, as he assured that today he missed the fans a lot. For a few days now, the idol admitted that he has been busy working on some songs, which may be from BTS’s new album, but surprised the fandom with a big spoiler.

아미가 너무 너무.. 너무 너무 보고싶은 날이에요

완성은 아니지만 조금 스포 라도 듣고 기다려줘요 #내일지울수도.. #내마음이 변하기전에 얼른.. pic.twitter.com/eQKSH9n3Gw — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 1, 2020

When will the first V mixtapte be released?

The idol decided to accompany his publication on social networks with a warning: “It is not finished yet, but here is a preview” and revealed a 40-second video in which an unpublished song can be heard; In addition, he warned that he could delete it tomorrow, so you have to see it now.

The song has a sound a bit similar to “Singularity” and shows V’s great vocal talent, even if it is only a few seconds, his voice manages to hypnotize you, a promise that his album will be very successful. TaeTae did not reveal the name of the song, but may have given a hint as to what it is about, as he placed the hashtag #MiMente.

The lyrics of the spoiler talk about acting as if everything is fine and perfect, but the idol admits that there is actually something that hurts him, so he struggles to keep his love and save himself. Will he speak of some dark feeling that torments him?

On social networks, KTH1 is Coming has already positioned itself among the most important trends in the euphoria and expectation of ARMY. There’s no release date yet, but just as Suga did, it could come out at any time, though Tae clarified it’s not finished yet.

ARMY showed their support before he released his mixtape and they can’t wait to see his solo work. What did you think of the advance?

V’s success with his mixtape could be assured, since with some solo songs he has achieved great records on music platforms, recently, he achieved a perfect All Kill in the Arab Countries with his songs “Sweet Nigth” and “Inner Child”.



