V reaffirms his place as a fashion icon with his looks

Since the Bangtan Boys are known for their good taste in fashion and hairstyles, the Big Hit Entertainment singer stole the glances of fans at the Map Of The Soul ON: E online concert.

BTS’s V surprised millions of viewers not only with his artistic talents, but also with his outfits and hairstyles that gave his incredible performances that extra touch.

BTS’S TAEHYUNG WEARS UNIQUE SETS ON MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E.

The Beyond The Scene singer changed his look multiple times during the two days the event was presented. V wore a formal look in black and the hairstyle showed his forehead.

Another set was a white shirt with black frets that gave the idol of the Bangtan Boys an elegant and mature aura, the outfit was complemented with accessories such as long earrings and rings.

Once again the boy from the city of Daegu in Geochang, South Korea checks his good taste and style. The ‘Dynamite’ singer cares about putting on an unforgettable show, but he also strives to look good for ARMY.

There are witnesses of V is a great fashion icon, some time ago the stylist Park Naejoo gave an interview for The Korea Times, he is famous for his work creating the image of different idols, including the members of BTS.

The fashion specialist revealed that V was the Bangtan Boys member who cares the most about his image, hairstyle, hair color, and looks. Taehyung always has his say when it comes to his outfits.



