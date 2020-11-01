V presents new PHOTO with clues about next album “BE”

V has presented a new solo photo with the possible theme of the new BTS album.

BTS has released new individual images of the new album concept “BE” and V is the first to appear on the scene.

For the highly anticipated new album, the group recently released a series of group images and concert teaser videos that have led fans to want more.

On November 2 (in South Korea), two individual photos of V were released. In the images, V is in a compact room that has symmetrically arranged objects.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHDW43CDzVG/?utm_source=ig_embed

In the SNS post, the description also says: “#Curated_by_BTS #V”. The idol appears sitting in a room with pastel colors, and decorated with musical instruments. Taehyung looks very relaxed and in a colorful outfit.

This similar concept had already been presented by the BangTan Boys a few weeks ago, when they showed their first photograph for this new musical era.

Did you give clues to the new album?

Although the images starring V could seem like simple photos of a group shoot. ARMY knows that there may be hidden messages at the scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGEbk6uBFMm/?utm_source=ig_embed

For a few days, fans began to rumor that the new album will possibly have subunits. As we explain in Somagnews , if the BangTan have these “mini groups” it means that they will release songs in trios or pairs. Something that has the followers very excited.

However, the entire public will have to wait until November 20 to find out what this new production will be about. Which possibly includes the hit English single “Dynamite.”

“BE” will be the next album after BTS’s success with “Map of the Soul: 7” earlier this year. Which, did not have a world tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Do you think the new album will merge with MOTS: 7 for a tour? Do you like how Taehyung looks in her photos for the new album concept?



