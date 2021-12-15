V premieres Christmas Tree, when and at what time does the OST come out in your country?

When is V’s OST for Korean drama Our Beloved Summer released? The production has already revealed the release date of the idol’s new solo song and here we tell you the times so you don’t miss it.

In November 2021 it was announced that BTS’s Kim Taehyung would be joining Our Beloved Summer with a solo song for the official soundtrack of the K-Drama starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, the latter’s great friend of the idol and both of them form part of the Wooga Squad.

Although an excerpt from the new V OST was shared, it was until a few hours ago that the production shared the release date of Christmas Tree and since you are surely waiting for it, then we leave you all the details you should know before of its launch.

BTS’s V’s new Christmas Tree OST for the drama Our Beloved Summer premieres on December 24 at 6:00 PM Korean time, is expected to have a special MV, and ARMY has set the goals for music platforms.

Schedules for BTS’s Kim Taehyung’s Christmas Tree premiere:

Dec. 24

03:00 AM Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Mexico.

04:00 AM Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia.

05:00 AM Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

06:00 AM Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

10:00 AM Spain.

WHAT DOES BTS’S V OST CHRISTMAS TREE SOUND FOR OUR BELOVED SUMMER?

The announcement of the worldwide launch of Christmas Tree was accompanied by the poster of the song in different green colors, which are a nod to Christmas and the holidays, so ARMY will have unique parties enlivened by the voice of Kim Taehyung.

To warm up, here is an excerpt of what will be Christmas Tree, V’s long-awaited song for the original soundtrack of Our Beloved Summer: