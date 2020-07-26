V paid a special visit to the DanBam Bar of Itaewon Class

V made an appearance at ‘DanBam Bar’, popular for being one of the locations for the drama ‘Itaewon Class’. BTS’s Taehyung is an artist who has developed his skills in different areas, he is a singer, songwriter, dancer, photographer and actor, the career of the Idol is gradually taking more strength.

Itaewon Class ’is one of the most famous dramas. In the webtoon-inspired series, Korean acting figures appeared such as: Kim Da Mi and Park Seo Joon, a great friend of Kim Taehyung.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Taehyung met on the set of the K-drama ‘Hwarang: The Beginning’, where they both participated as flor flower gentlemen ’, their chemistry as friends flowed so well that they currently support each other in their work.

V lent his voice for ‘Itaewon Class’, the idol of Big Hit Entertainment sang ‘Sweet Night’ as part of the OST of the drama, Tae visited Park Seo Joon on the set of the drama to live together and have pleasant moments.

Apparently V of the Bangtan Boys loved one of the ‘Itaewon Class’ locations so much that he made an appearance there. What ?, a fan of the singer took a life-size cardboard to the premises of ‘DanBam Bar’.

The figure of Taehyung adorned for a few hours the outskirts of ‘DanBam Bar’, the curious and diners of the place came to take a photo with the image of V and save the moment forever.

In the large poster, V is seen smiling, friendly and dressed in a black suit, Tae attracted a lot of attention in the well-known restaurant. People posed very creatively alongside the K-pop idol.



