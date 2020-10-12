V may broadcast first ‘KTH1’ mix list earlier

A ‘subtle’ update has BTS fans trembling, as V’s ‘KTH1’ mixtape could arrive much earlier than expected.

Aside from making amazing music together, BTS also sees their members dipping their feet into solo jobs from time to time. So far, it has been the rap line, composed of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, that has successfully released their mixtapes.

Namjoon released RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018, Yoongi released Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020, while Hobi did the same with Hope World in 2018. Now is the time for the vocal line to follow the same route, being V the first to release his mixtape (‘KTH1’).

The last few months have seen TaeTae share snippets of previously unreleased solo songs that will be part of the upcoming mixtape ‘KTH1’, as ARMY has named it. The most recent snippet comes from In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 5, which is a variety show about boys.

A very recent ‘subtle’ update has ARMY shaking, as they are convinced that ‘KTH1’ will arrive much earlier than expected. V had previously shared that his goal is to release his first mixtape before the end of 2020, but we weren’t expecting it to be that early.

Mixtape de V would be coming to Spotify very soon

Spotify recently created a playlist for Taehyung’s songs, which includes ‘It’s Definitely You’ and ‘Sweet Night’ by Itaewon Class OST. ARMY is likening it to the accidental disclosure of Apple Music’s D-2 by changing Suga’s profile picture.

KTH1 😳😳 IS 😳😳 REALLY 😳😳 COMING 😳😳 YALL 😳😳 — mamita⁷ (@seoksci) September 18, 2020

[INFO] Spotify has created a playlist for Kim Taehyung titled "V". KTH1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/LeQvVvSoMY — KTH OUTSOLD¹¹⁷ (@KTH_OUTSOLD) September 17, 2020

Additionally, TaeTae’s tweet on August 16 (the sixth most liked tweet of all time) featuring two selfies of the king-looking singer has raised suspicions as fans have not figured out the reason why he used that one. attire. Maybe, for KTH1’s title track MV?



