Alessandro “V-Man” Venturella of Slipknot revealed that he had to live with fellow band member Sean “Clown” Crahan while working on “The End So Far”.

The couple became permanent roommates due to travel restrictions related to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“V-Man,” a British man living in the UK, told the Everblack podcast: “They shut down America [when the pandemic started]. In addition, you could not leave England [without] a work permit. You had to write — there was some kind of written document that should have said that you needed to leave for work. It was the only way to leave the country.”

“Then, obviously, there were tests and stuff. But there were good [few] months — no one went anywhere. Airports are closed, everything is working.”

He added: “I think that as soon as the situation got a little easier and people got high—class jobs — for example, in business around the world – people started moving. I remember the first plane I managed to get on, it was just me. And there were about six people scattered around. It was the strangest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was crazy. The airport was dead. There were four people in it. It was like, what kind of movie is this? 28 days later. It was like that.”

Then “V-Man” explained how he lived with the “Clown” for six months.

“As soon as I sorted out the visa, fortunately, that was the end of it,” he explained. “I went and lived in a Clown’s house for, like, six months. It was great. His wife is amazing. She will cook dinner for everyone. And then other band members came and went. Jay [Weinberg, drums] came and went, Jim [Root, guitar] came and went. I couldn’t just hop on a plane back and forth every week, so I had to stay there.”

Meanwhile, “The Clown” recently discussed with NME the possibility of turning the band’s story into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for his own serial project.

It was also recently announced that Slipknot will headline the Download Festival next year along with Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. The news comes after the band announced the first Knotfest in Australia, as well as a nine-concert European tour next June.

They are currently touring in support of the album “The End, So Far“, which was released back in September and included the singles “The Chapeltown Rag”, “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” and “Yen”. In a four-star review, Andrew Trendell of NME said that it “may shock many metal fans, but only thanks to the skill and indelible impression of this record is this a real Slipknot record.”