V makes ARMY fall in love with a new snapshot of moment

The BTS member reconnected with his fans and revealed a special episode that he experienced while preparing for their comeback, V captured it in a selfie photo.

BTS recently showed a very emotional side with the premiere of their new album under the name BE, in addition to the music video for Life Goes On, the idols prepared various content to surprise their fans and Taehyung captured in photos a funny moment that he lived while preparing for the comeback.

The new era of BTS started with live streams, new photos, and of course, amazing songs, but all of them garnered good feedback from fans. V took advantage of the moment to live with his followers and hear opinions about the new album.

THE PHOTO OF TAEHYUNG THAT SURPRISED ARMY

The idol shared a couple of new photos while greeting his fans, he is wearing an animal print t-shirt, revealing that the selfie was captured the day the group had a photoshoot.

V asked his fans if they had enjoyed his most recent musical release, but also commented that the photograph corresponds to a day when he was surprised by the rain, but ARMY could not hide his emotion at the incredible look of the singer with his wet hair.

ARMY, did you like the comeback ?!

The day I got soaked from the rain

