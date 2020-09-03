V launches a new signature and its meaning is very special

BTS’s Taehyung is debuting a new signature, the design is very special as ARMY helped him choose his new autograph.

V is one of the members of the Bangtan Boys who interacts the most with his fans and constantly posts new photos so that ARMY knows what he does on a normal day and even asks them for help with some aspects of his career.

It is not a surprise that the idol originally from the city of Daegu Geochang takes into account the opinion of his fans, as he always shows great respect for people who follow his career, so whenever he has any questions, he goes to ARMY to receive help.

A few months ago, the Big Hit Entertainment singer took his profile on the Weverse application and invited Internet users to a fun contest to choose a new signature and use it as an autograph within the official BTS merch.

The result was incredible, as many people participated in the Tae competition and although there were many proposals, among so many designs one was the resounding winner. Contrary to what you might think, V did not choose a signature with his name, what design did he choose?

The lucky creator of V’s new autograph was inspired by the word ‘ARMY’ to form the idol’s seal, apparently the ‘Dynamite’ performer wants to take him fandom everywhere and be lucky in every activity. Owww.

The signature mixes various symbols that characterize Kim Taehyung’s personality, such as a face sticking out its tongue, a heart and what appears to be a star, undoubtedly a very original autograph that will delight his followers.

The fan who designed the autograph for the member of the K-pop band, aside from him proposal, made a small tutorial so that V could make the signature perfectly, putting some arrows to direct the idol’s hand.



